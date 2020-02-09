OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Jerrick Harding had 24 points when Weber State won 76-70 against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Michal Kozak had 14 points and eight rebounds for Weber State (10-14, 6-7 Big Sky Conference). Cody John added 11 points. Tim Fuller had 10 points.

Bernie Andre had a season high of 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Lumberjacks (13-9, 7-6). Cameron Shelton added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Brooks DeBisschop had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The wild cats equalized the season series against the lumberjack with the win. Northern Arizona defeated Weber State 72:64 on January 4. Weber State will face Montana on Thursday. Northern Arizona meets Northern Colorado at home on Thursday.

