Hard to get away from Stormy Ireland

advertisement

From the point of view of Willie Mullins, Allaho in the Beginners Chase and Jon Snow and The Big Getaway in the girl hurdles are the most important horses this weekend. They are horses that we expect to win, but they are also horses that we had hoped would have won already and that will go to the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend as beginners instead of a chase and girls.

Unfortunately they were all beaten last time, but I expect that they will all win this weekend and hopefully improve their reputation. Earlier in the year, I thought Jon Snow was one of our better beginners, but he is beaten twice. The Big Getaway was unlucky with Leopardstown at Christmas, and I think Allaho has improved fitness compared to Leopardstown.

advertisement

The hurdle of Solerina Novices on this afternoon’s chart in Fairyhouse is a race that Willie has won in the past with some very good mares, such as Limini and Laurina, and has been a very good guide to the starting hurdle of the mares in Cheltenham.

We have three very strong filly today. Colreevy improved from her run in Cork to win in Limerick, while Yukon Lil boosted her first start of the season, just like Dolcita. It might be a surprise to some that Paul rides on Yukon Lil, but it wasn’t a big surprise to me. Looking at them all, I thought she was the most visually impressive. That said, she occasionally disappointed in bumpers last season, but Paul continues with what he felt.

Dolcita was very good at Tramore, but it was probably the weakest of the races that the three won last time, and she had experience jumping out of her time in France. Whether there will be so much improvement in her, I don’t know. Colreevy had the strongest bumper shape, so I am not jealous of Paul because he has to choose, but he went for Yukon Lil and I would not disagree with him.

In Cheltenham, Paisley Park takes on the role of The Cap Fits and Summerville Bay in the Cleeve Hurdle. It is a very interesting race, even more so if you look back at Gowran and consider the performance of Benie Des Dieux.

Will Willie be tempted to go with her for the Stayers Hurdle? Perhaps what he sees today in Cheltenham can somehow help him. I think Paisley Park is one of the best horses in training, I think he will win again today and is very hard to beat in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Tomorrow Willie will start in Naas with Franco De Port and Stormy Ireland in the Limestone Lad Hurdle. Franco didn’t race in Limerick last time, and I don’t think this is a good reflection of his skills, but this is one step higher.

Stormy Ireland, on the other hand, sets the standard. She has been tough this year and I think she has the pace to compete two kilometers. She will be hard to beat.

Willie runs carefully selected and small farm in the 3-start chase. Small Farm was running a big race until it fell in the pursuit of beginners on New Year’s Eve, but this is a very different ball game.

It is a quick appearance for Carefully selected, but I think Willie wants to crack the National Hunt Chase and so he has to finish in the first four today. He had an easy race in Punchestown, as an eight-year-old he has a little age by his side, and he should be able to retire soon.

Stones And Roses is in the starting handicap chase and this longer trip suits him better than the two did in Limerick. The ground might also be a bit soft for him, so he should run a better race this time and 123 doesn’t look that unreasonable.

Willie has Billaway and Casey Jem in the Hunters’ Chase. Billaway had a blind eye in Down Royal and we think he is improving all the time. If he can finish in the first pair tomorrow, he will qualify for the Foxhunters Chase in Cheltenham. Casey Jem is completely unknown to us. He goes home well enough, but I don’t think Patrick had such a difficult choice.

advertisement