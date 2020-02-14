This will probably not be the most romantic Valentine’s Day Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have ever shared, but the singer hasn’t given up the vacation.

Caroline Bryan has the flu and would like to be left more or less alone. Her husband respected this wish. In an Instagram video, Mrs. Bryan shows her his gift: a huge white-pink cake and a balloon arrangement that is suitable for a cruise across the summer sky.

Officially, she is “on the mend”, but in a second video, Luke Bryan complains that they have not been able to touch each other recently, a situation that, given Caroline’s body language, cannot be resolved soon. Her day got worse when her gift to Luke was destroyed by the couple’s dog, Choc. Check out their Instagram stories to see the carnage there.

“When I said I wanted to spend Valentine’s Day in bed, I didn’t mean it,” she writes. “Every woman really wants to be alone with snacks and see crap on TV. Happy Valentine’s Day from the infirmary!”

Luke and Caroline Bowyer married in December 2006. The couple have two sons together and have adopted their nephew. Look for the megastar on TV this weekend during American Idol’s debut, though the foreplay episodes are all pre-recorded so they can theoretically celebrate Valentine’s Day a day or two later.

The best love songs in country music? Start here: