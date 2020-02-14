It is still a day of love and TBoss do not let the day pass without wishing you a happy Valentine’s Day for the love of your life.

The mother of an absolute star (according to what she has on her biography) shared a beautiful photo of her princess while giving us a priceless look at her, along with the most adorable caption you’ll ever see of a mother today up to her daughter.

She wrote:

There is no greater love than a mother’s love for her child.

And so, selfish as it may seem, I decide to protect you from the eyes of people who may not always have the best intentions.

But I also realize that I can’t protect you forever – not physically anyway.

And besides, it could be a bit selfish of me not to share a part of you with the world because without a doubt you are my greatest blessing and my greatest achievement.

However, I would always pray for you and protect you spiritually. I committed you to Almighty God and watched, protected and cared for you alone.

You really are a bright and shiny star, my baby Starr & nobody & nothing can change that.

My baby Jesus – anyone who blesses you would be blessed and anyone who tries differently or even as hard as he thinks – would feel my Heavenly Father’s anger quickly and strongly in his life.

Mom loves you always and forever and one day more. @atilarystudio Thank you for capturing these priceless moments. @byjaru I am still excited about your creativity. @chiniellabeauty Thank you for making me so great ♥ ️. I love you …

Check it out!

Photo credit: officiallyboss_