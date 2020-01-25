Happy to meet a foreigner who speaks the holy language in Yemen - Israel News

advertisement

In 1987, Israeli photographer Naftali Hilger first traveled to Yemen with a foreign passport. He wandered through the old town of Sa’da in the north of the country and got lost in narrow streets framed by picturesque mud buildings. He was not looking for Jews, but for a way out of the old town.

“Suddenly I was faced with a young man with earlocks, ‘simunim’ [Yemeni pronunciation of the Hebrew word for ‘marker’], which differentiated Yemen’s Jews from their Muslim neighbors,” says Hilger in a text that accompanied his photographs in the exhibition “Yemen: From Saba to Jerusalem”, which opened this week at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem. In addition to his paintings, the exhibition curated by Yigal Bloch, Yehuda Kaplan and Oree Meiri also shows objects from the old kingdoms of South Arabia as well as manuscripts that shed light on the legacy of Yemeni Judaism.

Saada Zabari with her mother and grandmother in 1998 in Wadi Amlah, Yemen.

Naftali Hilger

Saada Zabari in Yemen's Wadi Amlah, 1998.

Naftali Hilger

Hilger says he met someone named Yacob Zabari on his walks who stayed in the country even after his daughters immigrated to Israel. Zabari was thrilled by the sight of the stranger without earlocks who spoke the sacred tongue. Above all, he was afraid and said to the photographer: “It is forbidden for us Jews to speak to foreigners. When the Muslim neighbors see us, they will tell us the authorities and we will both continue the conversation in prison. It will be better if you come into the house. ”

The photographs in the exhibition were taken in the 1980s and 1990s. Yitzhak Naati was photographed with his grandson Binyamin in the city of al-Haifa north of the administrative capital Sanaa. The grandfather emigrated to Israel in 2014 while the grandson traveled to the United States and was trained under the patronage of the Satmar Chassidic community. There are also shots in Wadi Amlah, not far from the Saudi Arabian border, including several siblings and a group of men in a barren desert.

A picture from the exhibition "Yemen: From Saba to Jerusalem", which opened this week in Jerusalem.

Naftali Hilger

A picture from the exhibition "Yemen: From Saba to Jerusalem", which opened this week in Jerusalem.

Naftali Hilger

After the mass immigration of around 50,000 Yemeni Jews to Israel in the early years of the state, it became extremely difficult for those who remained to leave Yemen. From 1991, however, the authorities revised the country’s immigration policy and allowed the Jews to leave and unite with their relatives. Around 800 of every 1,000 Jews came to Israel at that time. A small community remained; Instigated by the Satmar sect, they refused to go to Israel. There are currently fewer than 40 Jews in Yemen involved in a proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Children in Yemen, from the exhibition "Yemen: From Saba to Jerusalem".

Naftali Hilger

A picture from the exhibition "Yemen: From Saba to Jerusalem", which opened this week in Jerusalem.

Naftali Hilger

The Yemeni Jew Benjamin Kovani and his son Issachar moved to London in March 1988.

Naftali Hilger

