Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the year of the rat

advertisement

Happy Lunar New Year!

Although China uses the Gregorian calendar (that is, it is 2020 there like in the United States), its holidays are determined by the traditional lunisolar calendar, according to the National Geographic.

The Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival in China, falls on different days depending on the moon phase. This year it falls on January 25th.

advertisement

While the festival is celebrated differently around the world, celebrating is all about reunion and hope.

Some traditions include lighting fireworks and decorating with the color red.

The festival lasts around 40 days, and China celebrates a seven-day state holiday. On the eve of the New Year, families celebrate with massive dinners hosted by their oldest member. According to China Daily, more than 3 million people will travel to their Chinese hometowns this year to celebrate with close relatives and friends.

However, the fatal outbreak of the new corona virus hangs over the holiday. The Chinese New Year celebrations were canceled on Saturday and returned to the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

The Chinese zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, determines which animal represents a particular year.

The cycle repeats every 12 years and 2020 is the year of the rat.

Each animal is assigned different characteristics that are traditionally used to determine the wealth.

For example, the rat is associated with wealth and high fertility, and people born in the year of the rat should be optimistic and personable.

Here are the 12 zodiac animals in order with accompanying years:

2021: Year of the Ox

2022: Year of the Tiger

2023: year of the rabbit

2024: year of the dragon

2025: year of the snake

2026: year of the horse

2027: year of the goat

2028: year of the monkey

2029: Year of the Rooster

2030: year of the dog

2031: Year of the Pig

Note: The video in the media player above was produced in 2019, the year of the pig.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement