Happy families: Osaka, Williams win opener in Australia National sport

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Naomi Osaka won the opening game of the tournament for her father at the Australian Open. Serena Williams won hers for her daughter.

The first two games on Center Court at the Australian Open were all about families for two champions.

Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, sat in the crowd watching the defending champion break through the last four games after defeating Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4 for the only time.

Williams next started her application for a first major mother title when she defeated 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova 6-0 and 6-3. Williams has won the title seven times in Australia and is aiming for a record 24th Grand Slam individual title. She hasn’t prolonged her career since winning the Australian Open in 2017 and then became Olympia’s mother. She managed to end a drought last week when she won the title in Auckland, New Zealand – her first title since the Australian title three years ago.

“I couldn’t win as a mother, so it was nice to finally win a tournament with a 2 year old,” said Williams about her win in Auckland. “I was pretty close, but it was something special for me and for her. I hope for you. ‘

Williams has lost four Grand Slam finals since her last title and is determined to end this series.

She won seven games in a row until Potapova held the serve and changed the momentum – at least for a while. The Russian had a break from service, but Williams quickly gathered to get back on track.

Osaka thanked the crowd after their game and said, “You probably didn’t come for me, but thank you for filling the stadium.”

There was one person in particular who was only there for Osaka.

“My father watched my match from my box for the first time during a Grand Slam,” tweeted Osaka, who won two leading actors at the 2018 US Open and the Australian Open last year. “I feel so happy.”

She later explained: “He is only superstitious. Because he literally – because I only looked at him earlier when he was sitting in my box and complained a lot, but I’ve matured in the past, about three or four years that he hasn’t matured sat in my box. ‘

Roger Federer, the father of four, had a routine 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Steve Johnson in his first tournament of the year. He was pleased with his shape after a vacation and some heavy off-season workouts. At the Australian Open, where he won six of his 20 most important titles, he is 21-0 in the first round.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who lost the final here against Osaka last year, defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-1 and 6-0 in the afternoon courts in the afternoon against Margaret Court Arena.

Osaka just wants to be the ninth woman to successfully defend the Australian Open title. She wasn’t able to do that at the US Open last year when she lost in the fourth round, but says she learned some valuable lessons there.

“In any case, it was very difficult for me to keep my nerves under control,” she said of her win in the first round. “I’m really happy that I managed to do it in two.

Other seeded players advancing on the women’s side were No. 13 Petra Martic and No. 14 Sofia Kenin. Martic won 6: 3, 6: 0 against Christina McHale and Kenin defeated the Italian qualification Martina Trevisan with 6: 2, 6: 4.

Denis Shapovalov lost a bad mood 6: 3, 7: 6 (7), 6: 1, 7: 6 (3) against Marton Fucsovics, who has made it a habit to take out No. 13 in Melbourne.

Shapovalov insulted the referee and received a code violation for striking his racket after the third set.

“I didn’t break it. If I break it, I code 100%, ”Shapovalov called the referee Renaud Lichtenstein. “You don’t do your job. You can only find reasons to code me. ‘

Fucsovics also defeated 13th place at Melbourne Park last year, this time Sam Querrey in the second round.

“Usually this is not a lucky number, but for me it is my favorite number,” he said. “I played some of my best tennis games today. Everything worked fine. “

Matteo Berrettini (No. 8) and Guido Pella (No. 22) together with Querrey (25), Borna Coric (6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 4) and Dan Evans (2: 4) came to victory over Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

