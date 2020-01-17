Happy Birthday! Betty White turns 98

advertisement

HOLLYWOOD, California – A golden girl gets another candle on her birthday cake.

Betty White is turning 98 today!

The six-time winner of Emmy told Parade magazine that the secret of a long life is to “accentuate the positive, not the negative,” according to CNN.

As for her diet, she says her favorite items are vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

White’s career has lasted more than seven decades with performances on both the small and the large screen.

