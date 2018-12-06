Hannah Gadsby on 'good men' and misogyny: 'you know what? All men believe that they are good. '

advertisement

Aside from the favors, Gadsby said she would take the opportunity to talk about men – especially “the good men.”

The audience burst into cheers and applause.

“You’ll regret this gossip,” said Gadsby dryly. Without taking her eyes off her eyes, she started the “hit” with the same bitter openness that characterized her Netflix specialty in 2017.

“I find good men talking about bad men incredibly irritating, and that’s something the good men do a lot right now,” said Gadsby. “Not at this moment, not at this minute, because the good men don’t have to get up early to monologue their hot attitude towards misogyny. They get prime time TV and the late shows.”

She joked that she turned on the television every night “to find up to 12 Jimmys anywhere,” amid monologues about misogyny and “how other men should just stop being” creepy “- as if that were the problem. “

Men who reject a woman’s humanity? It wasn’t “creepy,” Gadsby insisted. “It’s misogyny.”

“My problem is that, according to Jimmys, there are only two types of bad men. There are the [Harvey] Weinstein / Bill Cosby types that are so terrible that they might as well be other types than the Jimmys, ”said Gadsby.

“And then there are the FOJs. The friends of Jimmys. These are apparently good men who just misunderstood the rules. Dyslexics with variety approval. They have the rule book, but they just scanned it, you know? ‘

Gadsby said it is vital to talk about “good men” because when you talk about “bad men” they draw the “line in the sand”. The problem is that men are constantly shifting the goalposts. Stand on the excusable side of this line to distance yourself from bad behavior.

“We have to talk about how men will draw a different line for every occasion – a line for the dressing room, a line for the time their wives, mothers, daughters and sisters watch, another line for the time when they are drunk and drunk; another line for secrecy; one line for friends and one line for enemies, “said Gadsby.

She continued, pointing a finger down between the words to emphasize them, “And guess what? All men believe that they are good. “

The room was quiet now.

“Guess what happens if only good men can draw this line? This World, ”said Gadsby. “A world full of good men who do very bad things and still believe in their hearts that they are good men because they have not crossed the border. Because they touched the line for yours have Good. Women should be in control of this line, no question. ‘

The room finally burst into applause, although everyone who had seen “Nanette” suspected that Gadsby was not ready.

“Now take everything I’ve said up to this point and replace ‘men’ with ‘whites,” Gadsby continued, laughing softly good whites and bad whites. “

The same, she said, could be said for those who are “heterosexual”, “cis”, “powerful” or “neurotypical”.

“Everyone believes that they are fundamentally good, and we all have to believe that we are fundamentally good because believing that you are fundamentally good is part of the human condition,” she said. “But if you have to believe that someone else is bad to believe that you are good, draw a very dangerous line.”

“Jimmys of the world, watch out,” replied a Twitter user.

Gadsby has long been a stand-up comedian in Australia, but she broke out in the United States last year after Netflix released “Nanette”, her one-hour appearance at the Sydney Opera House. The special has a rare 100 percent critique rate for rotten tomatoes, and many commend Gadsby for putting the entire comedy genre at the service of overdue introspection and self-preservation.

“You will laugh, but you can cry several times while watching” Nanette, “” wrote Elahe Izadi of the Washington Post. “It is not a comedy special that offers escapist laughter, but demands that the audience does not shy away from thinking about hard truths.”

