Hannah Brown shouldn't be a Bachelorette again

Not a fan? Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy admitted that she is not for it Hannah Brown Return as a Bachelorette.

Bachelorette Hannah Browns development

“She kind of had her time, but I love her because she was super violent,” said Murphy, 32, exclusive on Thursday, January 23, at Create & Cultivate and Chevrolet’s fourth annual “Create & Cultivate 100 List” event in LA. Awards for women in various industries. “She found her strength in the middle of the season and was a great role model for other women to find her own strength.”

Lesley Murphy will attend the premiere Wildlife party at Chase Sapphire on Main on January 20, 2019 in Park City, Utah. Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Murphy, who previously fought for Sean LoweSeason 17 of The Bachelor in 2013 was about whether ABC would consider bringing Brown back. “I don’t think so,” she added.

Previous bachelor and bachelorette leads: where are they now?

The Arkansas native’s comments to Brown, 25, came a day after the pageant opened the way for her to become a Bachelorette again. Brown admitted on Wednesday January 22 that she wanted “one person” in her life, and she went to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to find out.

“I know I don’t need that,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s so strange … a desire in my heart to find someone. Do I have to do this as a Bachelorette? No. But I think it’s something that can work and has worked for other people. “

She continued: “Right now I am just trying to take advantage of the opportunities I have and I am very confident in the things that I say yes to and the things that I know are currently not are the best for me. “

Hannah Brown at Rachel Zoe Collection & Box of the Art Holiday Event on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Chelsea Lauren / Rachel Zoe / Shutterstock

Biggest Bachelor Nation scandals

Brown paid the former applicant Peter Weber A visit while filming The Bachelor’s 24th season, which premiered on January 6th. The Alabama-born American’s appearance in the competition series has been transferred to several episodes of her crying at Weber, 28 when she admitted what to question about what you should have done during her season.

Although Murphy saw the pilot’s season as “very interesting,” she said she didn’t want to see Brown again. “Dear Hannah B., but I think it’s time for her to go,” Murphy said Thursday. “And I don’t think we’ll see her again. I could be wrong.”

Murphy picked too Kelley Flanagan“I love her because she just seems so clichéd, but for the right reasons,” said the travel blogger. “You can only say that she is super normal and has no idea about the cameras, the fame for whatever it is.”

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m.

With reporting from Kayley Stumpe

