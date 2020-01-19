Hank Azaria will no longer pronounce Apu in The Simpsons

advertisement

The character has been the subject of intense controversy lately, especially since the release of Hary Kondabolus documentary The problem with Apu back in 2017, The simpsons The voice actor Hank Azaria has announced that he will no longer lend his voice to Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

“We only know that I will not play the voice unless there is a way to change it or something else,” Azaria told SlashFilm when asked about Apu’s future in the long-standing animated sitcom. “What they will do with the character is their call. It is up to them and they have not clarified it yet. We only agree that I will not do the voice anymore. We all made the decision together. We were we all agree. We all feel that it is the right and good thing about it. “

As SlashFilm notes The simpsons It was reported that creator Matt Groening had told a fan at a convention that Apu would remain part of the show’s characters, and so it is a bit unclear at this point whether the producers intend to redesign the role or not Apu doing this will be more of a silent background character. Of course, that presupposes that The simpsons goes much longer, and there have recently been rumors that Disney may have time for the popular series after acquiring the property while acquiring Fox.

