Handheld devices are extremely frustrating for employees

Delivery personnel, warehouse workers, retailers and other employees who use mobile and handheld devices every day are frustrated by these machines because they often fail and take a lot of time to be replaced.

This emerges from Panasonic’s new report, which says handheld devices with barcode readers fail more than 2.5 times a year and take almost three days for companies to either repair or replace them.

For almost two thirds of workers (63 percent), handheld devices are more prone to failure than any other technology they have used. However, the report says that the way these devices are used (outdoors, often dropped) is part of the problem.

Drops, leaks and extreme weather (hot and cold) were mentioned as common causes. Some of these devices were also run over by vehicles!

Better handheld devices could lead to a 39 percent jump in productivity.

“The pressure in the business areas in which these barcode handheld devices are used is high because every second counts,” commented Jan Kaempfer, General Manager Marketing for the Mobile Solutions – Europe business area.

“The work environment is often difficult and exposed, which affects the number of device accidents and failures. For this reason, it is more important than ever that technology buyers understand the device design factors that will have the greatest impact on their workforce and business – ergonomic design, robust protection, and technological distinctive features such as hot-swap batteries and daylight screens. “

