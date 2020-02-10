The Scottish Guinness Six Nations campaign received another blow after Jonny Gray was banned from the rest of the tournament.

Gray suffered a hand injury on Saturday during the Calcutta Cup loss to England and the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed that he would return to his Glasgow club for “constant care and assessment”.

The influential 25-year-old won his 57th international game in Scotland’s 13-6 loss at Murrayfield.

Scotland’s suspension Jonny Gray will no longer play in @SixNationsRugby after a hand injury in the Calcutta Cup game against England.

The @GlasgowWarriors player, who won his 57th international match on Saturday, will return to his club for further support and assessment. pic.twitter.com/apdTWRm0gH

– Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 10, 2020

Scotland also lost injured wingers Darcy Graham and Finn Russell due to the frustrating defeats against Ireland and England.

Gregor Townsend’s team will face Italy on February 22nd in Rome.