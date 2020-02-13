Dubai International Airport was also identified as one of the 10 critical points.



When coronavirus disease, now officially known as COVID-19 and claimed over 1,300 lives in China, researchers found that increasing passenger involvement in proper hand hygiene at all airports can reduce the risk of a possible pandemic by 24% , 69 percent.

The study, published in Risk Analysis magazine, analyzes the impact of implementing disease control strategies at airports around the world.

“Airports and airplanes are highly contagious because they are narrow areas with large, mobile populations. Viruses are spread through body fluids, so keeping your hands clean at key transportation hubs is essential to control spread,” said study leader Christos Nicolaides, from the University of Cyprus and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The researchers identified 10 critical airports that are central to the global aviation network. If strategies to curb hand washing are implemented at just these ten locations, the risk of pandemic can drop by up to 37 percent.

Airports include: London Heathrow, Los Angeles International, John F. Kennedy, Charles de Gaulle, Dubai International, Frankfurt, Hong Kong International, Beijing Capital, San Francisco and Amsterdam Schiphol.

The study suggests that increased handwashing practice in 10 keys would have a significant impact on reducing the spread of viruses.

These ten airports are not only locations with a large number of passengers, but also connect travelers with destinations in all parts of the world.

Airports also contain numerous highly contaminated surfaces that travelers often touch, including self-service check-in screens, armrests for goal benches, water fountain knobs, door handles, seats, and tray tables.

In addition to increasing the frequency with which public areas are cleaned and disinfected, wearing face masks and proper hand hygiene are the most common measures that air travelers can take.

Analyzes currently show that at most one in five people has clean hands at any given time.

If hand cleanliness at all airports increased from 20 to 30 percent by increasing capacity and awareness of hand washing, the impact of a potential infectious disease would be 24 percent less global.

Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced on Thursday that the total number of victims due to the fatal outbreak of the coronavirus in the country has reached 1,361. 59,539 cases were confirmed after Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, saw the largest increase in infections and deaths in a day.