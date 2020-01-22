Hamshire-Fannett High School finalist in southeast Texas at Hollman Inc. locker room competition

advertisement

HAMSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) – Students from Hamshire-Fannett High School in southeast Texas are hoping for an exciting competition that will bring them a brand new locker room.

The school, located southwest of Beaumont, served as a family haven after Hurricane Harvey and tropical storm Imelda.

While most of the school building survived, the changing room has lost a lot since the disasters.

“Since we took over the extra school here, we have about a thousand children in this changing room,” said trainer and teacher Blake Waggoner in the video submitted for the competition. “We have three in a locker, I think. The age can range from 7th grade to seniors.”

The school is one of five finalists in the competition.

“It would just raise this place and give the church something to talk to next to the storm,” said one student.

The competition is hosted by Hollman Inc., which has built lockers for some of the best college and professional sports teams, including Texas A&M University and Chicago Bears.

Visit Hollman’s website to vote. Voting ends on Monday, February 3rd.

