Hampton mens hoops rallies 9-point second half deficit to beat Campbell, 83-74

HAMPTON, Va, (HamptonPirates.com) – The Hampton Pirates recovered from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat Campbell University 83-74 in a Big South Conference game on Thursday-evening.

Hampton (9-10, 4-2) started to jump strongly to a 13-5 lead on a 3-pointer by Jermaine Marrow at 5:07 PM. Campbell (11-9, 2-6) broke off the lead, tied the game twice in the next six minutes and took the biggest half lead on a layout by Cedric Henderson to get a 25-21 advantage to keep with 10:02 left.

The Pirates transferred the game to 27 again after a few free throws from Ben Stanley with 6:49 and eventually trailed 33-29 with 3:41 on a Jesus Carralero 3-pointer. Hampton scored the following six points on a stink from Stanley, a 3-pointer and a foul shot from Marrow to lead 35-33 with 1:48 left. Campbell closed the half with a pair of 3-pointers by Jordan Whitfield and Austin McCullough to take a lead of 39-35 on the half.

The camels continued that point and scored the first five points of the second half to take their biggest lead at 44-35 on a Henderson layout with 18:45 left. Hampton worked his way back into the game and took a 56-55 lead on a Stanley layout with 10:19 in the game.

Campbell briefly took the lead back on a Carralero jumper 22 seconds later, but Marrow gave Hampton the lead to stay on a jumper with 9:29 to lead 58-57. The Pirates pushed the lead three times to nine points, the last was on a few free throws by Greg Heckstall with 22 seconds left for the final 83-74.

Marrow walked through Hampton with 37 points and seven assists, while Stanley had 21 points and six rebounds. Heckstall joined them in double digits with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. The Pirates were a flashy 15-of-22 from the floor in the second half (68.2%) to finish at 28-of-52 (53.8%). They surpassed Campbell 34-25.

Hampton is now on its way back to Radford for a tip of 16 on Saturday in Radford.

