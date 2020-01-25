Hamilton Sevens: New Zealand men on the edge of the semi-final after seeing the United States

advertisement

PHOTOSPORT

Tim Mikkelson scored twice in the opening victory of New Zealand over Wales in the men’s event of the Hamilton Sevens.

advertisement

The men from New Zealand are on the verge of the Hamilton Sevens semi-finals after seeing the United States 26-5 in their crucial pool game on Saturday.

The Kiwis took revenge after last year’s sloppy semi-final against the US in Hamilton and only Scotland is Sunday between the hosts and the Poule A summit.

For the first time in the 179-round history of the Sevens World Series for men, there were no quarter-finals, leaving the host country under extra pressure to maintain their astonishing record that they never missed the knockout stages.

GETTY IMAGES

Hamilton felt like Suva or Nadi when Fiji took to the field with the Hamilton Sevens.

As expected, New Zealand destroyed Wales in their opening match, but a strong American outfit was a much bigger challenge at Waikato Stadium.

READ MORE:

* NZ sevens for the pick-up in 2021

* Black ferns start sharp

* Live: 2020 Hamilton Sevens

* Sevens men: live competition center

* Women’s Sevens: Live competition center

Co-captain Scott Curry pierced the American line for the New Zealand opener and Joe Webber rushed off for their second attempt after speedster Perry Baker answered for the Americans.

The 14-5 lead from New Zealand during the break was handy, but not safe until fellow skipper Tim Mikkelson repelled multiple tacklers before slamming the game-winning score in the final minutes.

Sam Dickson’s attempt on the horn gave the victory an emphatic look, but it was a hard blow to New Zealand.

The new format meant that no match could slip away on the first day before Sunday’s final pool round, with only pool winners going straight to the semi-final in the New Zealand World Series.

Fijian blue and white again filled the stands with great color and their beloved team took the opportunity and beat Samoa and Australia 19-12 for a strong start in defending their Hamilton crown.

The audience seemed lower than the first two years of Hamilton’s sold-out years to host the sevens, but Fiji’s faithful made all the noise and created a great atmosphere on their own.

Tournament organizers would shudder at the thought of the New Zealand Sevens without Fiji. Since 2018, Hamilton has felt more and more like Suva or Nadi.

New Zealand has not won a men’s World Series tournament at home since it moved to Hamilton and the trophy was last raised in its own territory in Wellington in 2016.

The Americans threw New Zealand out of last year’s Hamilton tournament in the semi-final and were only second after Fiji in the rankings and finished nine points behind the reigning Olympic champion and 15 for the Kiwis in third.

Their collision was in fact a group. A decision maker with neither Scotland nor Wales suggested that they could disrupt New Zealand or the US, who previously defeated the Scots 24-7.

Previously, New Zealand threw Wales 47-0 for a perfect start when Mikkelson crossed twice, then Regan Ware and Webber reached a dominant first half.

Wales offered little resistance and the attempts kept coming while Scott Curry, Kurt Baker and Vilimoni Koroi passed after the break.

Elsewhere, England led Pool B after stunning South Africa in the second round and Pool C is tight with Canada and France at the top on five points after a 12-12 draw.

New Zealand plays Scotland in their last pool match on Sunday at 1:41 PM.

AT A GLANCE

Day one from Hamilton Sevens

New Zealand men’s results: Won 47-0 against Wales, won 26-5 against United States.

advertisement