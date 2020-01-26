Hamilton Sevens: Double pleasure while the men of New Zealand win the first home title since 2016

advertisement

Joe Webber is clear for New Zealand on the final day of the Hamilton Sevens.

There was double enjoyment for Kiwi sides in the Hamilton Sevens after both the men’s and women’s team triumphed at home on Sunday.

The New Zealand sevens won their first World Series title at home since they did it in Wellington in 2016 and beat France 27-5 in the decisive position for a decent, partisan audience at Waikato Stadium.

The two Kiwi victories come on the heels of the men’s and women’s double New Zealand achieved in Cape Town Sevens last month.

Tim Mikkelson got the ball rolling for New Zealand against Scotland.

However, winning at home will be extra sweet for family and friends, as both teams spend a large part of their season on the road, without suitcases and in hotels on the other side of the world.

Just like the Black Ferns sevens, it wasn’t all just sailing for the New Zealand men, but the final against the French was in full swing when Scott Curry scored the opener.

France hit back when Tavite Veredamu sharply collected a loose ball despite several black sweaters in the area, but it was New Zealand’s night after that.

Poor discipline from French skipper Jonathan Laugel, who was penalized for a dangerous neck roll, led to the clever finish of Regan Ware in the corner and a 12-5 break.

A sparkling break to the left after the break cut France to pieces and Ware’s second, a weaving, hypnotic line on the line, put New Zealand out of sight.

The Argentinian Franco Sabato crossing for the attempt that sealed Fiji’s shock exit at the Hamilton Sevens.

Curry’s second and third attempt in the last minutes ended the French resistance and the men in black stretched their handsome lead over the men’s series to 15 points.

Residence boy Tim Mikkelson was huge on both days and he covered his happy weekend by lifting the trophy alongside co-captain Curry.

Previously, New Zealand sent Scotland 38-21 in their last group game on Sunday and it guaranteed a top position in group D, setting up their semi-final with Australia.

The hosts needed some luck to get past their trans-Tasman rivals 17-14 in the final four, something they missed in their consecutive semi-final exits in the last two years.

The Aussies will mainly feel exhausted with two yellow Maurice Longbottom cards. The latter led to a red card in the last minute, but his first made sure that the Kiwis quickly reversed a deficit of nine points in the second half and took the lead.

Speedster Longbottom tried an interception, but it was crucial that he had intentionally knocked and been sent to the sinbin.

New Zealand took full advantage of two attempts to regain control, while Ware and Dylan Collier moved on with four more minutes.

France beat England 10-5 in the men’s first semifinals to reach their first decision-maker in the 21-year history of the Zealand.

The French are a better side and improved their third place in Cape Town, but the Hamilton final was a step too far.

Hamilton will not organize a fourth consecutive tournament next year and the third event was not sold out as before, while the early shock of Fiji meant that the audience was a bit subdued on the final day.

Fijians had already made the noise when their heroes triumphed in Hamilton in 2018 and 2019, but their colorful fans were silenced after Argentina knocked them out early on Sunday.

Nevertheless, there was still a healthy crowd, although it seemed as if dozens of Fijians left after the ruling Olympic champions were eliminated with a loss of 26-10 in their last pool match.

Fiji’s surprising defeat benefited most from Australia because it meant they won Pool D as a result of that slip.

Australia previously beat Samoa 33-19, while England and France reached the first men’s semi-final after winning their respective pools.

