Hamilton Sevens: Black Ferns start with big win over China

GETTY IMAGES

Michaela Blyde opened the New Zealand score on the Hamilton Sevens. (FILE PHOTO)

The New Zealand women’s team started their 2020 Hamilton Sevens campaign with an expected victory, but their opponents were perhaps the happiest side.

The Black Ferns triumphed 40-7, but China recorded its first score against New Zealand in a handful of matches in the history of their short women’s sevens.

The leg of New Zealand marks the mid-stage of the women’s series and the Black Ferns at the top of the rankings at 56 points, six free from Australia (second) and eight above the United States (third), both of which are New Zealand’s biggest rivals seem to be for the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

GETTY IMAGES

Ellia Green from Australia tries to avoid Thalia Costa from Brazil on the Hamilton Sevens.

The pace and power of Michaela Blyde proved too much for the Chinese defense when the hosts took possession after the kickoff and Stacey Fluhler doubled the advantage shortly before China’s historic moment, when Gu Yaoyao kicked a tackle and sprinted halfway for China’s first try to score against New Zealand in the history of Women’s Sevens.

Tyla Nathan-Wong’s sidestep helped open a big gap in the Chinese defense and a 21-7 halftime score for the hosts and they scored further attempts for Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Gayle Broughton.

The ladies tournament consists of 12 teams and the Black Ferns will play in England later on Saturday, with their final Pool A game against Fiji on Sunday. Previously, Fiji defeated England 26-19.

