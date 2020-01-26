Hamilton Sevens: Black Ferns beat Canada for the first World Series title in New Zealand

advertisement

GETTY IMAGES

Stacey Fluhler was in great form all weekend and her late attempt ended the victory of the Black Ferns’ sevens with the Hamilton Sevens.

advertisement

The Black Ferns sevens crowned their debut in a World Series event for ladies at home with another trophy after seeing Canada 24-7 in the Hamilton Sevens final on Sunday.

The New Zealand women’s sevens championship was, to be honest, not at their best on the final day, but got the job done and their victory was only a reward on a rare occasion when they could play for family and friends.

Waikato Stadium rocked for the final, albeit with a lower audience than the first sold-out years of the Hamilton event, but nearly 20,000 fans grabbed the stands for the home team’s historic success.

The Black Ferns scraped the decider after they had defeated France 19-7 in their semi-finals and had to deal with the French setback with three minutes to go minus Stacey Fluhler after a controversial yellow card.

READ MORE:

* Live: 2020 Hamilton Sevens

* England’s cleaver gesture

* The men from NZ are in the semi-final for Aussies

* NZ sevens for the pick-up in 2021

But birthplace star Fluhler, a star all weekend long in unbridled try-score form, returned from the sinbin with the match-winning attempt to save the hosts from an early exit.

GETTY IMAGES

The Black Ferns sevens celebrate their last win over Canada.

For the Black Ferns sevens, the Hamilton title – their third trot in the series – is the first step of this year that they hope leads to an Olympic gold medal, the only prize that they still miss.

The Tokyo Olympics were just six months away and, inspired by the magical feet of Michaela Blyde, New Zealand expanded their series of lead with an improved second half against the brave Canadians.

Blyde’s second attempt in the final was special as she got up the defense of Canada to give the Black Ferns the advantage, although the win was not certain until the late scores of Niall Williams and Fluhler.

The spectacular attempts by Blyde and Fluhler, for example, may stand out, but New Zealand’s defense was most impressive in the heat of the knockout stages.

In the final, Canada took the lead when Brittany Benn crossed and Ruby Tui was hit for a high shot in an attempt to prevent that score.

The hosts took a crucial pause and equalized the game when Blyde landed after a long attack on the line of Canada.

PHOTOSPORT

New Zealand has won their last three events at the Women’s World Series.

After sending China and England on Saturday, New Zealand was tested by a spirited Fiji in the last pool match early on Sunday, but won 38-21 in a hectic encounter.

Fluhler’s hat trick in that game secured first place in Pool A after their semi-final berth was already guaranteed.

The Black Ferns defended vigorously against France to keep them at bay in a tight first half. It took the home team more than five minutes to break the deadlock, with Theresa Fitzpatrick falling down after Tui’s attempt was rejected.

France, which came second when New Zealand won the Sevens World Cup 2018, threatened to spoil the party and took advantage of a dubious yellow card awarded to Fluhler in the second half.

Fluhler was penalized for merely challenging a high ball. The Black Ferns were left with two players for two minutes, but then they seemed to get the friction from the green from Australian referee Amy Perrett.

Lina Guerin in France struck, leaving New Zealand 7-5 behind in the final stage, but Fluhler and Kelly Brazier hit back when the hosts were rewarded for their perseverance.

Earlier, Australia, the Olympic champions, lost 28-19 to Canada in the first semifinals after both won their respective pools with a perfect record.

The Canadians led 14-12 during the break and the game was stalled in the second half until Dominique du Toit of Australia cleverly re-assembled after being tackled to score.

But the commitment of du Toit was canceled by Charity Williams, trying to give Canada a place in their final before Ghislaine added Landry’s late score.

AT A GLANCE

Day two of Hamilton Sevens

Semi-final ladies: Canada 28-19 Australia, New Zealand 19-7 France.

Cup final: New Zealand 24-7 Canada.

advertisement