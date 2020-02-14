HAMILTON by Lin-Manuel Miranda directed by Thomas Kail (Jeffery Seller / Mirvish). At the Ed Mirvish Theater (244 Victoria). Runs until May 17th, Tuesday-Saturday 8pm, Matinees Saturday-Sunday 2pm. $ 50- $ 275, bonus $ 500. Mirvish.com. Evaluation: NNNN

Don’t throw your shot away to see Hamilton, the revolutionary musical about a man who was one of America’s undervalued founding fathers until 2015.

It’s been five years Lin-Manuel MirandaThe groundbreaking show stormed Broadway and became a huge crossover hit. But even in a tour production that has some flaws, it remains entertaining, bold, and extremely original.

Miranda and director Thomas Kail Take the man’s story on the US $ 10 bill and tell it with bravery and heart.

And after almost three hours there is a lot to do.

Alexander Hamilton (Joseph Morales), an orphaned bastard from the Caribbean, comes to the USA and will soon be (in revolutionary zeal) by his future arch enemy Aaron Burr.Jared Dixon) and a trio of charismatic brothers: John Laurens (Elijah Malcomb), Hercules Mulligan (Desmond Sean Ellington) and the Marquis de Lafayette (Warren Egypt Franklin).

He soon meets and marries Eliza Schuyler (Stephanie Jae Park), although he ties up to Eliza’s restless and intelligent sister Angelica (Ta’rea Campbell).

Ambitious and keen, he finally secured a position as George Washington (Marcus Choi) right man and finance minister. Finally, he writes the Federalist Papers and establishes the young country’s new financial system as he tries to find his way in the changing political landscape.

However, this is more than just a history lesson. Miranda’s topics are big and resonant: How do you shape your life? What do you do after you reach freedom? What is the legacy you want to leave behind?

The score brilliantly combines hip-hop, R&B, and pop, and the fact that the cast mainly calls for Black, Latinx, and other POC actors says a lot about what it means to be American and who what stories can tell – whether back in 1776 or now.

Under Kail’s excellent direction, the show moves at the speed of a cannonball.

It helps that rap, with its built-in drive and clever rhymes, is a great medium for getting information across quickly. Miranda also overlays his score with motifs, so that verbal and musical riffs on words such as “shot”, “helpless” and “looking around” assume different shades in the context of the show.

There are also allusions to other genres: not only hip-hop and R&B, but also operettas and traditional musicals (samples from The Pirates Of Penzance and South Pacific made me giggle in my seat). It’s no surprise that the show started as The Hamilton Mixtape.

Paul TazewellThe costumes combine elegance from the 18th century with contemporary flair. David KorinsThe multi-level wooden set enables fast inputs and outputs. And a double turntable effect on the stage floor means that some scenes have incredible movement and energy.

Andy BlankenbühlerThe choreography is inventive and brings everything to life, from writing and distributing a political brochure to a metaphorical hurricane that falls on Hamilton in a climatic moment.

The tour cast is full of great talents. Dixons Burr is the strongest performer, reasonably smooth and unvoiced in public, delicate and philosophical in his musical monologues. Choi makes an authoritative, clear Washington and Neil Haskell steals each of his three short scenes as the mischievous, angry King George.

Morales’ Hamilton has a lot of perseverance, but his diction sometimes seems subdued. (The sound system should be clear, especially for the hip hop numbers, and it is missing.)

Park’s Eliza is adorable, but her voice is often shrill and occasionally wrong. Campbell’s Angelica is passionate but doesn’t always connect with the audience.

Nevertheless, Hamilton is built so robustly and monumentally that it can withstand less than first-class interpretations of its actors.

Seeing it in our political moment is not as optimistic as it was in the Obama years – especially with regard to the opportunities for immigrants.

But it’s still a masterpiece that, like Hamilton’s legacy, will last.

