There are those who cannot stop talking about Hamilton, and there are those who look at these people questioningly and say, “It is a stage play,” with a complete lack of understanding of why it is so important. Maybe those of us who don’t think everything is uncultivated, or maybe we don’t see stage plays as the same value as big budget films, but this gap has at least been closed since Disney made it clear that Hamilton would eventually hit the big screen comes. However, it will take a while as the release date is set for October 2021, which means that those who don’t know much about Broadway game or why it’s such a sensational hit will have to see why their own or become rewarded with one explanation after another about why it is such a massive cultural phenomenon that people cannot stop talking about it while continuing to spread it on social media and wherever they can get others to listen. Robert Iger, Disney’s CEO, said to GeekTyrant’s Jessica Fisher:

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon. It was not for nothing that Hamilton was celebrated as an amazing work of art. Anyone who has seen it with the original cast will never forget this unique experience. And we’re excited to have the opportunity to share this Broadway experience with millions of people around the world. “

It has already been made clear that this is not an adaptation of the piece, but rather the live performance that is being captured on the big screen, so that they too can say that they have managed the show in all its glory to see. Of course, it won’t be the same, but it will close the gap between those who haven’t seen it and those who tried to get tickets the first time they opened. This is an idea that came up before the Shrek musical and even Les Miserables, but at Hamilton the film is still fresh enough in the mind that people are already starting to enjoy it as it is a safe bet is that ticket sales will start through the roof when they go on sale. Many people will still wonder why this is considered so important by so many people, but this option will make it easier for people to get a ticket and will be much cheaper, since Broadway tickets range from around $ 200 to at $ 200 can cost $ 900 for a ticket. Even for a place like New York City, that’s a lot of variety to see people in costumes on stage, no matter how culturally important it may be. Variety’s Gordon Cox can provide more information on this.

Without trying to tap the taste of those who love the theater, there are simply some shows that feel appealing and some that ask why? Many would probably agree. The story that takes place during the American War of Independence naturally focuses on one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, and shows how he got out of poverty and rose to an important role that many people have lost as characters today like George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and many other historical figures have concentrated much more often. Alice Vincent from The Telegraph thinks she has something to say about it. This musical focuses on R&B, hip hop and other musical elements that were used to explain the story in a way that people enjoy. It is heavily based on America’s history and what is needed to build a nation. Many people would come out very differently due to the many perspectives that have been identified over the years. But people were crazy about this show as social media covered a lot of it and news programs were swamped with Hamilton promos when so many individuals excitedly proclaimed that they had bought tickets and couldn’t wait to see the show. That was when the rest of the population sat back and asked, “Why?” The theater is definitely an acquired taste, as after a few pieces in my life I can say that every show is quite impressive, many of them are very well thought out and some even deserve great praise for being innovative and inspiring.

Hamilton has become a part of pop culture that a lot of people are fully enjoying at this time, and it’s hard to say that the experience isn’t worth it if you’ve never seen it before. Screen is the current plan, lower ticket prices could certainly make this a hit again.