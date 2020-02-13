Hamas has informed Israel that it intends to unilaterally stop the launch of explosive-laden balloons and missiles at Israel, an Israeli defense official said Thursday evening.

“This coming night and this weekend will serve as a test of this stability,” he said. “If calm remains, Israel will expand the fishing zone again to 15 nautical miles.” In addition, 500 permits for Gaza businessmen to re-enter Israel are added, he added.

Although Israel is “skeptical” of Hamas’ promise, the official plans to test it, hoping that the Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip will calm down again. “What will happen locally will be crucial,” he added.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel could launch a major military operation in Gaza in the near future. Netanyahu said at the cabinet meeting on Sunday that he would accept “no aggression from Gaza”.

Netanyahu will speak about Zwigenberg at a press conference on November 20, 2019

“We are prepared for a devastating operation against the terrorist organizations in Gaza,” he continued. “Our actions were very powerful and, to say the least, they are not over yet.”

In an interview with Channel 20 on Tuesday, Netanyahu said Israel is preparing “the surprise of a lifetime” for Hamas.

Bennett said during a visit to the Gaza division this week: “The ruthless conduct of Hamas leaders is bringing us closer to a deadly operation against them. We will not say when and how. ”

“This operation will be very different from its predecessors. Nobody will have immunity, ”he added. “Hamas faces a choice: it can choose life and economic prosperity, or it can choose terror and pay an unbearable price.”

Several rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel this week, but the last one was on Tuesday. As of Thursday, explosion-laden balloons were fired, and on that day several were found in communities in the Gaza Strip, including the city of Sderot.