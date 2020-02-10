Can Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) still Dr. Ashers (Jessy Schram) Fighting addiction a secret? On Wednesday, February 12, as a result of Chicago Med, he was surprised to see her at the safe injection site – and want to use it again.

One of the most memorable couples in Chicago

“Remember, you tell me, I’ll tell you,” she tells him in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. When he then asks what she’s doing there, she takes a needle kit – and he stops her immediately.

Halstead met Hannah for the first time when she overdosed in the middle. He later found out that she was actually a doctor. During the February 5 episode, he tried to get her not to have surgery, but she told him she was fine. If he told the administration about their drug abuse, they would tell them that he was working in the illegal place.

NBC

“Look, I appreciate that you want to help, but I’m not really in the mood for a talk right now,” she says to Halstead in the clip. Then he replies: “Hannah, you are a doctor, you know what you do with your body.”

A Chicago’s Shocking Exits

When he offers to take her to a rehab center, she says she can’t because of her job and responsibilities. So he gives her another option instead.

“Then Narcotics Anonymous. You can get on and off. There’s a meeting in the church just around the corner from the hospital, ”says Halstead. “Tomorrow at 8:00 an hour of your time. You won’t even be late for work. “

In a surprising turn, she agrees, returns the set to him and thanks him. However, due to his facial expression, he is not completely convinced that she will carry out the plan.

Asher’s true intentions, she knows she’s focused on her work, the 34-year-old Schram recently told TVInsider. “She is one of the best in what she does,” said the star of the Amazing Winter Romance. “She’s great at her job. And she really cares about her patients.”

TV stars who have left hit shows

Could there be romance for the couple in the future while they are currently at odds with Halstead? Halstead hits the heads of pretty much everyone these days. Schram would also like to see this happen. “You can always hope,” she said.

Chicago Med airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Spotify to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!

