Always fashionable! Halsey is working with DKNY to develop a spring 2020 collection that not only looks fantastic, but also serves as a much needed reminder of the importance of following our dreams.

On Friday, February 14th, DKNY presented the latest Cool Kid collection with NYC’s influence on the 25-year-old, which served as inspiration for the atmospheric pictures.

“Life is confusing when you’re young and find out everything,” she said in a statement from the brand. “The only thing that could quench the hunger and confusion of my youth was to find my calling. The “thing” that makes me wake up every day is determined to develop into a better version of myself than yesterday. “

She continued, “I teamed up with DKNY to remember my days in New York when I started writing songs and performing. Despite all of his success and excitement and the terrible days in between when I wondered if this path was really my way of naming my own. “

With the subway as the backdrop for this spring campaign, blue, red, and purple light colors give an almost musical aura, as if Halsey was breaking out into songs with some of these relaxed looks.

This is the second campaign in which the singer “Without Me” has appeared for the brand. She also played in the #IAMDKNY fall 2019 campaign, where she also shared the importance of her connection to NYC.

Keep scrolling to see what different looks she’s wearing in DKNY’s 2020 spring campaign.

