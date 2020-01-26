Halsey excites the audience with outstanding performances

advertisement

Halsey is no longer fresh in the 8H studio at Rockefeller Center and has appeared for the third time on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The 25-year-old singer “Without Me” released her third album “Manic” last week and is preparing for a world tour. However, before she sets off, fans were excited to see her play two new songs during the SNL.

Previously, Halsey had appeared on SNL in February 2019 when she moderated and starred in an episode. She performed during Sam Rockwell’s 2018 episode. In the same year she appeared with Lil ‘Wayne unannounced for a performance of “Can’t Be Broken”.

This time Halsey only appears with the presenter of the marriage story, Adam Driver. She appeared in the pre-recorded “Take It Slow” music sketch. Halsey’s first appearance was “You should be sad”.

Halsey’s SNL appearance follows after a turbulent week for the singer. She hit the headlines earlier this week when she unwittingly called for the “collapse” of the One World Trade Center when she complained about Pitchfork’s mixed review of Manic. The website’s office is located in the tower where the Twin Towers used to be.

“ABSOLUTELY deleted,” wrote Halsey in a tweet that has since been deleted after receiving criticism for her original post. “I was just trying to make a joke! I didn’t want to do any harm. I just thought I could push them back with the same distance of passive aggression with which they kick artists! Obviously a misunderstanding.”

In response to the additional attention the incident received, Halsey later simply tweeted “click bait garbage.” A moment later, however, she showed that she was ready to continue tweeting. “These SNL performances are my favorite things that have ever happened.”

Manic includes “Without Me”, Halsey’s first solo single topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts. “Graveyard” and “You Should Be Sad” were also released as singles before the album hit the stores.

“When I was doing manic, I immersed myself in the parts of me that had not yet healed and said, ‘No, I will not wait until later. I will write about them now,” said Halsey at The HQ of Capitol Records is on January 17, reports Billboard. “It was the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done because you accepted it so unconditionally, so thank you for accepting me.”

During this performance, Halsey played “929”, which she called “the most uncensored song I’ve ever written in my life”.

Halsey’s Manic World Tour kicks off in Spain on February 6th. The North American stage is expected to begin in June with CHVRCHES, Omar Apollo, Blackbear and PVRIS as the opening act.

SNL will be broadcast at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturdays on NBC.

