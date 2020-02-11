A Halloween prank goes terribly wrong Let’s scare Julie (previously titled Let’s Scare Julie to Death), an indie thriller by Jud Cremata,

Damn disgusting has the first photos from the film showing a group of teenage girls set out to scare their reclusive new neighbor, but the prank turns to terror if some of them don’t come back.

The movie stars Isabel May, from the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy series “Alexa & Katie”, as the host of the party, who helps plan the scary prank.

The cast includes Odessa Adlon, Brooke Sorenson, Jessica Sarah Fluff, Blake Robbins, Valorie Hubbard, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, and Bill Timoney,

The original announcement reported that the Cremata script would be used as a blueprint Performers improvise and create a dark realism,

“Let’s Scare Julie was shot in an uninterrupted, continuous shot. As soon as the camera started to roll, it never stopped until it was over,” the press release says. “There were no cuts, alternate shots, or additional things during the shoot Footage used, these events happened in real time. “

Here are some of the first photos showing the cool masks that have a Purge-y vibe.