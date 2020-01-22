'Halloween Kills': Former Tommy Doyle actor Paul Rudd blessed Anthony Michael Hall

advertisement

One of the characters from the original Halloween that will come back David Gordon Green‘S Halloween kills This October is Tommy Doyle, played by Brian Andrews in John Carpenter’s classic slasher and played by Anthony Michael Hall in the sequel to the 2018 film. Of course, Paul Rudd had played the character recently, in 1995.

Rudd played Tommy Doyle in Halloween: The curse of Michael Myersand although his career has started since then, it doesn’t mean that he has forgotten his horror roots.

Anthony Michael Hall talked to the Fantasm podcast about an interview uploaded this week and told a funny little story that Paul Rudd made even cooler in our eyes.

“I have a little ball for you, it’s really fun,” the actor told the podcast. “One day David Gordon Green texted me when I’m away – I didn’t shoot that day – and he says, ‘Yeah, I got a call from Paul Rudd and he does his best and he has yours Blessing Given – He’s really excited that you play the part. “I never met Paul Rudd, but I thought it was really nice.”

Hall also teased that Halloween kills will be “very intense”.

You can listen to the full chat below, where you can also get a first look at Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills, which was released last year. Expect more soon!

Halloween kills hit theaters October 16, 2020,

