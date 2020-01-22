advertisement

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) – Morgan Wootten, a Hall of Fame basketball coach who transformed DeMatha High School into a national powerhouse and has coached several future NBA stars in a career spanning six decades , passed away. He was 88 years old.

The school announced his death on Twitter and wrote: “The Wootten family is sad to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten died with his family on Tuesday evening.”

From 1956 to 2002, Wootten trained DeMatha, a private Catholic school in Hyattsville. He retired from 1,274 to 1992 and was the most victorious high school coach in history, although he is now second.

Wootten has never been defeated and won at least 30 games on 10 different occasions.

“If you play basketball and not Morgan Wootten now, something is wrong,” said North Carolina coach Roy Williams once.

DeMatha had earned recognition as one of the best basketball programs in America before Wootten led the Stags in 1965 to a game against Power Memorial, led by future NBA star Lew Alcindor, that won 71 games including a win over DeMatha one year ago.

Wootten practically simulated the size of Alcindor by shooting players over defenders who held raised tennis rackets.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the Cole Field House on the University of Maryland campus, DeMatha Alcindor limited to 16 points and prevailed between 46 and 43.

“This has brought high school basketball to a national level,” said Wootten of the highly regarded matchup.

Wootten, born April 21, 1931 in Durham, North Carolina, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. He was introduced at the ceremony by Red Auerbach, the Hall of Fame trainer of the Boston Celtics, who died in 2006.

“Morgan Wootten had everything,” said Auerbach. “He loved the game, he loved the children, he was a teacher. He is always in command without being loud or cheeky. “

Wootten would raise his voice if necessary, but his approach was more positive reinforcement.

“Real basketball coaches are teachers,” he said. “If you humiliate them or curse them, you can’t. Such coaches are not coaches.”

Wootten started the career of a number of players who went to the NBA, including Adrian Dantley, Danny Ferry, Sidney Lowe and Kenny Carr.

Dereck Whittenburg, who played with DeMatha under Wootten before playing for the State of North Carolina and became a college coach, filmed a documentary on Wootten for years titled “The Godfather of Basketball”.

“Excellent leader, very good communicator,” said Whittenburg about Wootten. “Talked about the basics of basketball and the basics of life – being on time, being a good person, being around good people.”

Before Wootten arrived in DeMatha, the school had dropped out of the Catholic League in Washington because it couldn’t compete against larger, better teams with much more talented athletes.

“We can change that,” said Wootten, who gave up his plan to become a lawyer in favor of this poorly paid but satisfactory job.

“If I can pay the bills, I’m happy,” said Wootten, who never regretted his decision.

“I fell in love with coaching. I loved interacting with young people and having the opportunity to make a huge impression on them,” he said.

DeMatha went 22-10 in his first season and three years later he helped integrate the school. Two years later, the Stags were the top team in the Washington, DC area.

Not surprisingly, Wootten has received head coaching offers from several colleges. He has spurned North Carolina State and others. His goal was to train Maryland, his alma mater, and Wootten appeared to be in the mix in 1986 after Lefty Driesell was released after Len Bias’ death.

The phone never rang. Bob Wade, then coach at Dunbar High in Baltimore, got the job. Although Wootten was terribly disappointed, he said, “I think everything is happening for a reason.”

