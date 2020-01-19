advertisement

Songwriter Hall of Fame 2020 candidates have been announced. Mariah Carey, Chad Hugo & Pharrell (the Neptune), the Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, the producer Rick Nowels, Steve Miller and the Motown songwriter Mickey Stevenson belong to this year’s class of artists and songwriters on June 11 during an official recording Ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City will be included in the program.

“The first thing you need to know is the song, the second thing you need to know is the song, the third thing you need to know is the song,” said Nile Rodgers, president of the songwriter’s Hall of Fame One Explanation. “I am very proud that we honor some of the most culturally significant songwriters of all time and that the 2020 list of initiates represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who enriched our lives and literally music in their time have changed and contributed to making it the way it is today. “

Recent additions to SHOF last year included Missy Elliott, John Prine, Dallas Austin and more. In 2017 Jay-Z was the first rapper to be included.

Read our article “Forever Mariah: An Interview with an Icon”.

