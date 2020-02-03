Advertisement

J Lo had become famous at Oscars last month for their fascinating performance in Hustlers.



Kansas City Chiefs made a sensational comeback in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. And US President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the fans of the team – and to the state of Kansas: “You represented the state of Kansas and even the entire United States very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU!” Just a problem with that. The chiefs don’t play for the state of Kansas. They are based in Kansas City, Missouri. Yes, oops. Be that as it may, Trump’s tweet fiasco corresponded to an otherwise great action on the field during an appropriately exciting finale of an extraordinary season of American football.

The cherry on the cake called Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, however, had to be mid-term entertainment. Two Latina super women brought the halftime show to life at Super Bowl 2020 on February 2, 2020 and how! Jennifer Lopez, fresh from the ‘It’s My Party’ concert, her 50th birthday tour, and Shakira, who celebrated her 44th birthday in front of a large audience on the big day, are masters of their field – and they were outstanding shows during the festival. The greatest teaching of the two artists was very clear that age is only a number. The duo may have had over 90 years between them, but their rebellious movements and lively energy never made them look older than 16 days.

Advertisement

J Lo, who was made famous by Oscars last month for her fascinating performance in Hustlers, proved that she did not need confirmation from the Academy Awards and that her achievements were not at the mercy of critics. She just won the Super Bowl! And to be on stage with her daughter, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muiz, who Bruce Springsteen’s Born performed in the children’s choir in the USA, was a big statement in itself. Perhaps the most interesting lesson, however, was Shakira’s tumor during her opening sentence, which gave the world a little lesson in Arabic tradition. After the first memes, the internet reminded everyone that it was zaghrouta, a high ceremonial song that is typical of Middle Eastern women. Shakira’s father has Lebanese roots and her name means “thankful” in Arabic. Who said entertainment can’t be insightful?

Advertisement