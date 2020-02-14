Valve gave fans a nice Valentine’s Day with the announcement that Half-life: Alyx finally has a release date. The VR-required return to the Half-Life universe will launch on March 23 for $ 59.99 via Steam for PC. Alyx supports Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest with PC and connection cable as well as Windows Mixed Reality devices.

You play between Half-Life and Half-Life 2 and play as Alyx Vance, mankind’s only chance of survival. The Combine’s control over the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only increased because it correlates the remaining urban population. Among them are some of the greatest scientists on earth: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As the founder of a young resistance, you have continued your secret scientific work – you have carried out critical research and developed invaluable tools for the few people who are brave enough to oppose the combine.

Half-life: Alyx, available on March 23, 2020 https://t.co/NCOLWqSp3e pic.twitter.com/Q04EZwNfBt

– Ventil (@valvesoftware) February 13, 2020