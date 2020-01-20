advertisement

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says that money, or lack thereof, should be one of the deciding factors when it comes to judging Coach of the Year at the Halberg Awards on February 13.

Adesanya, who will fight Cuban Yoel Romero in his first title defense in March, is not overly busy winning his own Halberg, but when it comes to his coach, he is completely up for it.

Nominated sportsman of the year, Adesanya, is a serious opportunity against Scott McLaughlin, Tom Walsh and Kane Williamson, but that is not the Halberg gong he wants with mixed martial arts (MMA).

RYAN ANDERSON / MATERIAL

Israel Adesanya says that Eugene Bareman should be the obvious choice for Coach of the Year at the Halberg Awards.

City Kickboxing chief and headman in the corner of Adesanya Eugene Bareman has been nominated for Coach of the Year alongside Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua, triple winner and canoe mentor Gordon Walker, para swimming’s Roly Crichton and rowers Gary Hay.

Adesanya, who admits that he had hardly heard of the Halbergs until the end of last year, made it clear that he has nothing but respect for the other nominees, but told Stuff that it was a no-brainer for Bareman to win the prize because of the success that he achieved without government funding and with a small budget before creating his UFC hunter stable.

PHOTOSPORT

City Kickboxing coach Israel Adesanya likes to stay out of the spotlight.

“I am sure they have done great things in their own area and that is why they are on the list, but we are not funded by the government, there is no trust fund, there are no financiers or something like that,” Adesanya said to Stuff.

“MMA, kickboxing, martial arts in New Zealand are not funded by the government, but rugby is, cricket, they support that …

“Eugene did this from the ground up.

“His team and his people behind him created two UFC Champions, one of them (Adesanya) from home from the jump, from the start,” said Adesanya.

GETTY IMAGES

Israel Adesanya celebrates taking the UFC middleweight belt from Robert Whittaker.

Bareman, a shy and modest figure who likes to work quietly in the background, coached Adesanya to win the UFC middle belt with his decision win over Kelvin Gastelum on UFC 236 and the UFC Championship belt with a stunning victory in the second round dance champion Robert Whittaker back in October.

“If Eugene doesn’t win, they might have some problems,” said Adesanya.

Bareman was also an important part of the coaching team that helped Australian hunter Alex Volkanovski lift Max Holloway’s UFC title weight in December.

GETTY IMAGES

Israel Adesanya lands a left hook to Robert Whittaker.

Five of the six UFC hunters from New Zealand train from Bareman’s City Kickboxing gym in Auckland, which is now widely regarded as one of, if not the best, MMA gym on the planet.

“All of this is done from the ground by people who built this ship and he (Bareman) did it for the fighting culture,” Adesanya told Stuff.

Bareman would be ashamed to hear it, but Adesanya did not confuse his words when Stuff asked him if the MMA sport would be in such a fertile state in New Zealand without him.

“I don’t think so, I don’t think it could be where it is now without him,” Adesanya said.

City Kickboxing hunters went a combined 11-1 in 2019, with lightweight Dan Hooker and flyweight Kai Kara-France in the top 10 of their respective divisions. Heavyweight boxer Junior Fa, who also trains from City Kickboxing, is in sixth place in the WBO.

Bareman is often told that he is part of a broader coaching team at City Kickboxing, but his flagship fighter says there is no doubt about who the leader is.

“It’s a team around him, but he’s the one who brought in the right people like Adam Johnson, like Twister (Tristam) Apikotoa, like Mike Angove, Scooby (Dabbour) and others, he treated them and created that.

“He (Bareman) has the right people to plan and build this game and cultivate it from the ground up and bring them all together to get it done.

“He should be credited for that,” Adesanya told Stuff.

The huge global reach of the UFC, with major fights being broadcast in more than 200 countries, can also play Bareman in the hands of City Kickboxing and Adesanya, now some of the most prominent names in sport worldwide.

Adesanya faces tough competition in the Sportsman of the Year against Black Caps captain Williamson, Bathurst and Supercars winner McLaughlin plus defending champion Walsh.

The undefeated UFC star won all three of his fights in 2019 with a unanimous decision win over MMA legend Anderson Silva for his two title-winning performances.

But the only reason why Adesanya wins his own Halberg is to inspire the next generation.

“So the young fighters who are coming can watch our sport and say:” Look, in this part of the world it is next to the All Blacks, it beats the All Blacks in this award show, “he said.

“It lets them know that MMA is legitimate, kickboxing is legitimate, jiu-jitsu is legitimate, martial arts are legitimate – we are top-level athletes – that’s the only reason I would want to win,” Adesanya told Stuff.

But as long as Bareman is named Coach of the Year, Adesanya will feel that MMA has finally been treated with the respect it deserves prior to his collision with Romero at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8 (NZ time) .

