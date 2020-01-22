advertisement

Yesterday (January 21), the historic impeachment process against Putin’s (alleged) factory, Donald Trump, began in the Senate, and while the Republicans went above and beyond the duty to cover up the crimes of the democratic representative Cheeto Jesus Hakeem Jeffries took the time to let everyone know that Brooklyn was definitely in the house.

After hours of factual statements from Democrats and lies by Trump’s lawyers, it was up to Jeffries to respond to stand up for Trump’s impeachment. After breaking down how Donald Trump misused his power and why it was wrong, the New York City 8th congressional representative targeted Trump’s legal adviser Jay Sekulow, who asked why there was anyone there.

advertisement

At that point, our new favorite democratic politician from Noo Yawk took responsibility for Trump’s lawyer, while basing his roots in Kings County on the spirit of The Notorious B.I.G.

“We are here, sir, because President Trump has put pressure on a foreign government to target an American citizen for political and personal gain. We’re here, sir, because President Trump misused his power and then tried to cover it up. And we are here, sir, to follow the facts, follow the law, be guided by the constitution, and present the truth to the American people. That’s why we’re here, Mr. Sekulow … and if you don’t know, you know now. “

* Mic. Fall*

Look at his speech against the background of “Juicy” and enjoy the moment. We know we did it.

advertisement