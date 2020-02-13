“Hair Love” – ​​the Oscar-winning animated short film by a black producer and a black director with black characters tied over her black hair – shows how far we have to go to achieve something that is similar to cultural equality.

It should make everyone angry with conscience that we still have to comb through this kind of complications.

On the other hand, a YouTuber from the Phoenix region loved it with almost 13,000 subscribers and wished it had been there when she grew up.

“If hair love had been a thing,” said Tiara Danielle of Ko’lana Kurls, “if the culture depicted in ‘hair love’ had been a thing, I would never have felt out of place just because I was perverted.” curly hair … I had to learn what it means to like structured hair. It is sad because I had to learn it as an adult. I should have always known. “

In the film by producer Karen Rupert Toliver and director Matthew A. Cherry, a father helps his daughter with her hair on a big day. It is wise. It’s funny. It is a flow of tears. And all in about seven minutes.

‘Hair Love’ is subversive. It should not be

“Hair Love” is nothing less than an act of subversion aimed at resolving the split between ridiculous stereotypes.

Don’t see enough loving black dads on the screen?

Here is one.

Don’t you see enough middle-class black families?

You are welcome.

Do you think a black producer can’t have a film made?

Toliver helped transform Hair Love from a Kickstarter online fundraiser to a studio-quality production.

Matthew A. Cherry (left) and Karen Rupert Toliver, winners of the award for the best animated short film for “Hair Love”, pose in the press room of the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater. (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY)

Do you think athletes should “shut up and dribble”?

Cherry played professional sports.

Do you think that athletes use all their possibilities and are destitute after their game days?

Cherry looked pretty good on stage in a tuxedo to receive the Oscar for best animated short.

Each of these elements should be self-evident and the fact that they don’t show how much human potential is wasted every time a person with thick, kinky, curly hair decides to leave the house.

“The hair that black women, black men have, their physical properties, I don’t know why it was politicized, but it has been for decades,” said Danielle. “And either you’re trying to get rid of the texture, or you’re trying to change the texture, or you’re hugging the texture now. For some reason, some people see this as a political statement if they walk around with my hair like that. I watch it lazy to make it clear. It’s easier to just let it do what it does. “

Do we really need hair protection laws?

Administration at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, asked Senior DeAndre Arnold to cut his dreadlocks. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

There are always stories in the news that confirm how stressful it is to wake up with black hair – whether it is curly, wavy, knotty, thin, thick, frizzy, tangential, long, short, wrapped, coiffed, braided, brushed , twisted, picked, pulled or covered.

A Texan high school student who has attended the Oscars with Toliver and Cherry is denied the opportunity to attend graduation ceremonies unless he cuts his neatly maintained dreadlocks.

Legislature in that state is considering a bill known as the CROWN Act that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyles.

The California legislature passed such a ban last year.

Let us stop here to acknowledge the absurdity of this conversation.

We are talking about hair.

We are not talking about how education can be improved. We are not talking about how to get more people to vote. We’re not talking about ways to make healthcare more affordable.

We are talking about hair.

It’s a distraction from issues that affect the nation, not just the black community. And it is another obstacle for black people to navigate before they can help solve any of these problems.

“It’s frustrating to think,” Wow, I feel like I have wasted so much time just learning to love myself again, “said Danielle.

You and others should have the freedom to exist and contribute based on the thoughts in their heads, not the hair that grows from them.

We hope that “Hair Love” and the culture it nurtures will help more people come up with this idea.

The fact that it is necessary leaves my hair on end.

Reach Moore at [email protected]

