Film director and screenwriter Matthew A. Cherry dared to dream big after his NFL career hadn’t been blown, and can now call himself an Oscar winner. The animated short film Hair Love, which Cherry wrote and co-directed and produced, won the Oscar for the best animated short film, and Cherry dedicated the victory to the late Kobe Bryant.

Hair Love, co-produced by Karen Rupert Toliver, also directed by Everett Downing and Bruce W. Smith, shows the story of a black father trying to style his little daughter’s hair. As voiced by Issa Rae, the film’s budget was set through a Kickstarter campaign that started in 2017 and far exceeded the $ 75,000 goal and raised over $ 300,000.

The 38-year-old Cherry took the stage and called Bryant after he, like Toliver, had explained for the first time that the film was a necessary entry into the room because the mainstream cartoons lacked black representation and also black hair normalizing.

“This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant,” said Cherry. “May we all have a second act that is as great as it was.”

Cherry also nodded to DeAndre Arnold, a Texas high school student who was told by school officials that if he didn’t cut his hair, he wouldn’t be able to go to his class. Arnold was present at the Oscars for the moment of his life. Cherry then mentioned the CROWN Act, a law that was recently passed in a county in Maryland that prohibits employers from discriminating against natural hairstyles.

Check out the Hair Love acceptance speech below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlyDdE3mveY [/ embed]

–

Photo: IF