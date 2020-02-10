A haircut is never “just” a haircut.

Women know this very well: we change our hair color to feel more ourselves, to shout something to the world that we have within ourselves – to imagine that sometimes we can wash off other things by lightening our hair color. We get a haircut or a new style to turn the page as if everything we want to forget would stay on the barber floor with our precious hair.

Because yes, hair is sacred, and we only change it if we have to recognize ourselves when we look in the mirror. The thought of losing our hair – something that is so frivolous and yet so crucial to our identity – worries us. It’s something even men hate – and they struggle with balding problems much more than we women!

If it’s a disease that takes away your dignity and identity and makes you start all over again, it’s even more painful: if we still had hair, we could imagine styling, coloring, cutting, and try to find ourselves in this mirror in which we can no longer recognize ourselves instead.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNw8V_Fkw28 (/ embed)

Thinking of our hair in such a difficult moment is something so trivial and stupid, the last on the list of “real” problems. However, an animated short film, which has also become a book due to its success, reminds us that something apparently frivolous, like caring for our hair, can be a gesture of love.

“Hair Love” (which received the Oscar last night in the “Best Animated Short Film” category) reminds us that trifles are not so irrelevant and that they only hide the aesthetic mood of a little girl with seemingly indomitable hair, much more , It tells us that when we suffer – the one thing that knocks everyone down, the other thing that takes away our desire to do the everyday activities that are hardly important to us when we are healthy – these are the little things that we can start again.

The short film made me think that it is gratifying for those who are sick to see that we, their family and friends, are good and that they do not neglect these simple details like styling our hair. It helps the sick to stop feeling guilty and worried about us, and the pain and discomfort that their condition could cause us. We owe them then.

Taking care of ourselves is a simple tangible sign behind these words: “Everything is fine”, “We can do it, don’t worry”, which often don’t sound convincing if we don’t show it in our actions.

Family and illness are delicate issues, especially when it comes to a mother, but this colorful video by Matthew A. Cherry, which was produced together with Karen Rupert Toliver with a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter, hit the nail on the head: We can’t help everyone feel better if we neglect ourselves.

A hair tutorial, a little hairspray, and a couple of hairpins don’t seem to be anything, but they are often enough to remind us that even when you look in the mirror, you can’t recognize yourself even when you look in the mirror ashamed of that hairless head. even if you can’t understand why and accept it, i still see you. No, it is not just hair, it is the life that is waiting for you, from simple everyday objects, to those who now seem far away and lost, to those you want to return to without giving up. We are waiting for you and in the meantime we love you and we still see you for the beauty that you are.