It will be another miserable weather day in Greater Manchester.

Storms are forecast to be stormy throughout the day.

Snowfall can even occur in higher areas.

However, it is not all doom and darkness, as forecasters said, there could also be sunny times today.

It will be a cool day again with maximum temperatures of 6 ° C.

The ice causes dangerous driving conditions on some roads in the region this morning.

Traffic on the Snake Pass is slow because there is snow on the road between Ladybower Reservoir and Hurst Road.

There are also reports of winter conditions on the green field, in Holmfirth and at the Woodhead Pass.

Drivers are advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

A yellow warning of snow and ice remains during rush hour.

The warning, which applies until 12:00, says that “more snow showers and icy surfaces can lead to faults”.