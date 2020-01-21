Haggard Cat has announced a UK Headline Tour - Kerrang!

To follow the release of their new album Common Sense Holiday, Haggard Cat is on the road for a UK tour in March and April.
The duo has just announced a 17-day tour through their home country, starting on March 17 in Bristol Rough Trade and ending in the Exeter Cavern on April 4, with locations in Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham, London and more in between. Tickets can be purchased this Wednesday, January 22.
Haggard Cat’s second album Common Sense Holiday will be released on March 13 through Earache Records. “We love the idea of slowly revealing the album, track by track; so a listener gets a really fragmented idea of what is going on first, what finally opens up in the big picture, it feels like a good metaphor for what the album is trying to say in its entirety, “explains singer and guitarist Matt Reynolds out of the band’s upcoming second LP.
Pre-order Common Sense Holiday here and catch Haggard Cat live on the following:
March
17 Rough trade in Bristol
18 Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
19 Swansea Bunkhouse
20 Nottingham Bodega
21 Liverpool Sound Basement
23 York Fulford Arms
24 Stoke The Underground
25 Birmingham Dead Wax
26 Huddersfield The Parish
27 Glasgow Garage Attic
28 Newcastle Surf Café
30 anvil Bournemouth
31 London The Grace
April
1 Guildford Boileroom
2 Plymouth The Junction
3 Penryn Fish Factory
4 Exeter Cavern
Watch the band’s new video for recent European hardware: