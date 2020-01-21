Haggard Cat has announced a UK Headline Tour - Kerrang!

advertisement

To follow the release of their new album Common Sense Holiday, Haggard Cat is on the road for a UK tour in March and April.

The duo has just announced a 17-day tour through their home country, starting on March 17 in Bristol Rough Trade and ending in the Exeter Cavern on April 4, with locations in Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham, London and more in between. Tickets can be purchased this Wednesday, January 22.

Haggard Cat’s second album Common Sense Holiday will be released on March 13 through Earache Records. “We love the idea of ​​slowly revealing the album, track by track; so a listener gets a really fragmented idea of ​​what is going on first, what finally opens up in the big picture, it feels like a good metaphor for what the album is trying to say in its entirety, “explains singer and guitarist Matt Reynolds out of the band’s upcoming second LP.

Pre-order Common Sense Holiday here and catch Haggard Cat live on the following:

March

17 Rough trade in Bristol

18 Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

19 Swansea Bunkhouse

20 Nottingham Bodega

21 Liverpool Sound Basement

23 York Fulford Arms

24 Stoke The Underground

25 Birmingham Dead Wax

26 Huddersfield The Parish

27 Glasgow Garage Attic

28 Newcastle Surf Café

30 anvil Bournemouth

31 London The Grace

April

1 Guildford Boileroom

2 Plymouth The Junction

3 Penryn Fish Factory

4 Exeter Cavern

Watch the band’s new video for recent European hardware:

