Haaland is applying to join the Bundesliga National Sport

advertisement

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) – Erling Haaland knows for sure how to make an impression.

The 19-year-old Norwegian scored a hat trick for Borussia Dortmund in his Bundesliga debut last week and was able to start for the club against Cologne on Friday.

advertisement

“If he missed a chance to score in training, he gets angry. It’s great to train such players, “said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre about his recent acquisition.” It brings joy and that is good for everyone. “

Haaland’s achievements at the former Salzburg club have shown that the traditional center forward still has room even with changing strategies and formations. Robert Lewandowski is another example. The Bayern Munich striker has scored almost unbelievable 20 goals in 18 Bundesliga matches this season with his combination of power, speed and deadly finish.

Then there is Timo Werner. His 20 goals have led Leipzig to the league, but he’s a different type of player. Werner’s past as a winger is evident in the way he dribbles on the defensive and plans his runs so that he combines them with his teammates, although he rarely poses a threat in the air.

Haaland tends to the Lewandowski model and shows no fear of the opposition. So far, he has scored 31 goals in 23 games for Salzburg and Dortmund in all competitions this season.

Especially Haaland’s short but explosive Champions League career at Salzburg gives Dortmund the certainty that his Bundesliga debut was not an isolated case. Haaland scored a hat trick for Salzburg against the Belgian team Genk. He then scored five more goals in the group stage and scored against both Liverpool and Napoli.

Haaland’s exploits in the 5-3 win in Dortmund against Augsburg masked worrying weaknesses. The fourth-placed team remained in the title race – almost – but conceded 27 goals, more than any other team in the top seven.

The next opponent is Cologne, which is just 13th above the relegation zone, but has won the last four Bundesliga games. A 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in December showed that it can surprise larger clubs, and Cologne broke one of the league’s toughest defenses in last week’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

Werner and Lewandowski have to wait until Saturday to react to further Haaland goals.

Leipzig leads the league by four points and is next to play in Frankfurt, where it is difficult to finish 11th this season. Second-placed FC Bayern receive Schalke later that day.

Borussia Mönchengladbach is still in third place after his unexpected title challenge, but lost momentum before the winter break and lost 2-0 at Schalke last week.

Both Dortmund and Schalke could overtake Gladbach if they win, and Gladbach loses against Mainz on Saturday. The injury to defenders Tony Jantschke and Remy Bensebaini and a ban on Stefan Lainer make the work of Gladbach coach Marco Rose difficult.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement