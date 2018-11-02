Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding photos: 9 things we learned

advertisement

After analyzing the slideshow of only 48 photos, we learned nine things:

1. She had common sense not to plan a plantation wedding. (We’re still watching you, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.)

Paltrow and Falchuk were stopped in New York, reportedly at their Hamptons.

2. If you haven’t eaten pineapples by an open fire under the supervision of a chef 5,000 miles from Chile for 12 hours, you have not lived.

Argentinian chef Francis Mallman did the trek and it was Paltrow’s “dream” to hold him responsible for the rehearsal dinner. (Who has a dream for their rehearsal dinner? Is that something women should dream of?)

Chef Mario Carbone took over on the wedding day. Paltrow and Falchuk had their first date in one of his restaurants, and according to the caption, it was a very special moment to let him cook for their wedding.

3. You have a wedding hashtag.

4. Throwing your grilled vegetables in a tarp is acceptable.

It also takes four hours to grill this vegetable.

5. Her wedding dress had sleeves.

She wore Valentino for the ceremony before putting on a Stella McCartney jumpsuit (with a cloak! What a life) for the dance floor.

6. Robert Downey Jr. gave a toast and it looked like he was crushing.

Not related to Downey, but only something else to consider: Cameron Diaz casually put on makeup next to the bride. We haven’t seen Paltrow’s ex, the deliberately decoupled Chris Martin.

7. Steven Spielberg still uses a portable camcorder.

8. Rob Lowe likes to play air guitar on the dance floor of a wedding reception, just like the rest of us middle-aged mortals.

The guests danced to the music of the 80s all night.

9. Your wedding slide show could act as a Pinterest forum, and wow, it may be just like us.

Do all wedding photos look simple, no matter what the occasion? Such an illusion of relativity to Paltrow is shaken when you find that the plates without food cost around $ 57 and that a throw pillow on an outdoor couch during rehearsals is likely to cost $ 285.

But the links are there if you are interested!

