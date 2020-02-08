Even if you’re Gwyneth Paltrow, venture capitalists haven’t necessarily taken a break.

But it’s a good problem for the Oscar winner, who has become the managing director of the lifestyle brand Goop. Instead of selling the company she founded in 2009, Paltrow, 47, strengthened her influence and continued to push for retail.

According to Paltrow, two years after a $ 250 million valuation, Goop has all the ingredients to expand its range of what could start with food. The online brand is already using pop-up stores to support a handful of brick-and-mortar stores in California, New York, and London, and marketing is their least concern.

The brand behind vagina scented candles needs to be closely scrutinized, and a six-episode Netflix series has sharpened its profile and triggered criticism. During an interview with Bloomberg at the opening of a cyber security center in New York, Paltrow spoke about why she no longer wants risk money, what’s next for Goop and how retail can be saved from the “apocalypse”.

Are you aiming for additional funds this year?

We have reached the point where we don’t need other people’s money. Hopefully we will stay that way. We are currently focusing on profitability and are observing some interesting corrections in the market. We just want to focus on getting the business to a really sustainable and healthy place. Fortunately, everything is going in the right direction.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop’s This Smells Like My Vagina Candle.

Does that mean you’re not preparing to sell?

I always say that I’m open to any result, but I focus on making it to scale. We have so much addressable market and more people to reach. We’re a couple of years away from that, though my VC’s probably want some kind of faster exit. Part of the value of Goop is that we built it slowly and with care. I think they understand that we are on a longer path than other brands.

Would you open more physical stores?

We’re open to another retail location this year. Obviously we read the retail apocalypse all the time and that was not our experience. Many digital native brands are achieving positive results in retail because people want to make these connections online and want to have the experience of touching the brand. In certain cases, however, they have to be kept to a minimum.

How would you save fighting retailers?

For example, if you look at stores like Nordstrom in the US that have this pop-in model and control pedestrian traffic in different activations – that will really be the savior – that brings experience-based elements to retail, you’ll get that throughput by giving people a reason to go to a place they can’t reach online.

Sephora is just starting to integrate with OrangeTwist. So if you want a quick facial, laser, or whatever, this is an integration. So you would go and there are all types of cross selling. But things like that will really be necessary in the future because e-commerce has become so easy.

What categories will Goop follow next?

We do a lot of research in the food sector. I am very happy about it because eating is one of my greatest passions in life and it would be amazing to offer people good, clean food at a reasonable price.

How does Goop build on the Netflix series?

We were thrilled at how much attention the Netflix show attracted. We are always trying to find new channels to bring in our content – we are driving into cultural conversation what many people think is cross-border ideas. They really aren’t that radical, especially the Netflix topics, but I think it’s great that we have these conversations. We really like being this kind of provocateur because we do it forever.