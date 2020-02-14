It may be rich and famous, but Gwyneth Paltrow is still making mistakes as a mother, and she recently commented on it.

The 47-year-old appeared on Friday February 14th on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was hosted by guest John Legend – and touched on many topics, including mother of daughter Apple [15] and son Moses [13], whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin,

“My daughter finds me shameful. If I do anything in public without just talking and standing still, she says, “Oh my god, stop it!” “The actress explained to the 41-year-old singer before revealing that her oldest child now has her learner’s permission, but it was a rocky road to get there.

“She is a really good driver. I try to be calm and … the first time that I failed as a mother because she went through a red light and I kind of shouted at her.” The Politician Star confessed. “Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad. So I thought, “OK, you know what, I’m just going to be cold,” and now she’s a great driver and I think I’ve learned from my mistakes. “Aww!

The Oscar winner is currently married to the TV producer Brad Falchukwho has two children of his own – Isabella and Brody. However, do not expect the couple who signed the covenant for life in 2018 to have more children. “Good sir, no. I’m too old, ”the Goop founder admitted in ES Magazine. “It’s great that women can have babies until the late forties, but … I mean, pfffff. I don’t think I could be awake all night. I wouldn’t survive.” Gwyneth is currently becoming one Stepmother for her husband’s children and a great relationship with her former love.

“Chris is a very close friend. I see him every day, I talk to him every day. It was very difficult, but I think you see in the kids that they made it, so I’m proud of us, I really am, ”the Los Angeles native told the outlet. “We are committed to putting the children first.”

It is very clear that Gwyneth is a fantastic mother!