Oops! Gwyneth Paltrow went a little too far when she taught her 15-year-old daughter Apple how to drive.

“The first time I failed as a mother was because she went through a red light and I kind of shouted at her and then she started to cry,” said the 47-year-old actress John Legend on a Friday, February 14th, Ellen DeGeneres show appearance. “It was just terrible and I felt so bad. Then I just said, “OK, you know what? I’m just going to be cold and I’m just going to pretend. “

The creator of Goop raved that Apple is “now a great driver”, has the permission of her learners, and drives her to school in the morning. “It’s crazy,” said the politician star. “It is so strange.”

As for Paltrow, who also shares son Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Chris MartinShe “learned from [her] mistakes”, she assured Legend, 41.

The Clean Plate author’s two children think she is shameful, she admitted on the Rachael Ray Show in January 2019. “I’m suddenly the most embarrassing person,” said Paltrow at the time. “It’s been a few good years since I was the most embarrassing person. When I do something stupid in public, the color flows out of [Apple’s] face. Any silly jokes or if I dance like in a shop, God forbids it. She says, “Mom!” And I say, “OK, I’m sorry, I understand.”

Born in Los Angeles, she told of a certain moment when she embarrassed and told her daughter Jimmy Fallon The same week: “A really great song was played [on a shopping spree] and she just looked at me and said, ‘Don’t even think about it. ‘And I said,’ Oooh, Apple, ‘and she says,’ Not mom. ‘”

Paltrow and the 42-year-old Coldplay front man completed their divorce in 2016 and the Oscar winner got married Brad Falchuk in September 2018. Since the 38-year-old Glee co-creator also has two teenage children, the couple waited until almost a year after their marriage to move in together.

“We were just trying to pay attention and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” said Paltrow Jimmy Kimmel in October 2019. “Originally less merging, but now we are merging.”

