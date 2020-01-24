Gwyneth Paltrow has fun with husband Brad Falchuk without makeup

advertisement

All about some downtime! Gwyneth Paltrow Maybe it’s all about Hollywood life, but even she makes herself comfortable from time to time – and she recently had a pretty good date with her husband Brad Falchuk,

The 47-year-old took part in her Instagram stories to tell a little about what happened to her 48-year-old husband during a special evening Rachael Ray Recipe. “I’ve never done wormwood,” said the star as he prepared the dish and chatted with her lover, who happened to be relaxed in sweatpants.

The Oscar winner opted for a way without makeup. “It looks delicious,” she added when Brad gave a thumbs up. “I love you, Rachael.” The founder of Goop has always invited her fans to get an insight into their everyday life with Brad. Once she found that the happy couple did not live exactly together.

advertisement

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“Oh, all of my married friends say that our way of life sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change anything,” she told the Sunday Times, explaining that Brad lives in his own home with his three children – son Brody and daughter Isabella. which he shares with his ex-wife Suzanne. However, Gwyneth doesn’t know if she’s a great stepmother for his little ones.

“I have no idea. I mean, sometimes this piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you don’t all drink the same Kool-Aid, it can be difficult,” she said to the outlet. “However, I think at the end of the day everyone wants to feel the same thing, love and be accepted. “

“My stepson, for example, had a difficult start, but now he and I have our own space together,” added Gwyneth. “I am not his mother, he is not my son, but he knows that he is very special to me.”

The Avengers: Endgame costar has two children of their own – daughter Apple [15] and son Moses [13] – with ex-husband Coldplay front man Chris Martin,

We are always happy to get to know Gwyneth a little more!

advertisement