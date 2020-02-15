A crucial moment. Gwyneth Paltrow remembers the important time of her now ex-husband Chris Martin informed her that she might be experiencing postpartum depression.

The 47-year-old recently sat down with another actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus in an episode of her goop podcast to discuss what she went through after the birth of her second child, Moses, in 2006. “It was pretty bad for my son and I didn’t notice,” said the A-Lister. “I just thought I couldn’t pull myself together and I was emotionally everywhere and really separated from myself. It was terrible and lonely and terrible, terrible.”

However, it was the Coldplay front man, 42, who finally made her aware of it. “It was really a lifesaver, one day my ex-husband – my husband at the time – said:” I think you may have postpartum depression. “” And I thought, “What?” I was stunned, “said the Oscar. Winner said.” I just thought it came from nowhere, but then I just felt so relieved to leave and just let someone watch and name it, and I thought I think you are right . “

After Gwyneth noticed that she was going through a difficult time, she decided to take the necessary steps to feel okay again. She thought, “I better get help and start taking care of it and talking to someone.” And so I started doing yoga, doing acupuncture, seeing a therapist, and then it started to go away. “

The star and the musician also share the 15-year-old daughter Apple. It should come as no surprise when Gwyneth praises her ex-husband, especially since the duo were open to supporting each other even after the split in 2016.

“Yes. I think we really managed to stay family,” the Avengers colleagues once told ES Magazine about their relationship with the songwriter. “Chris is a very close friend. I see him every day, I talk to everyone Day with him and it was very difficult but i think you can see from the kids that they did it so i’m proud of ourselves i really am we committed to putting the kids first put. “So incredible!

We are still so happy that Gwyneth and Chris are in each other’s corners.