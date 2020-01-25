Gwen Stefani is dating Blake Shelton at the 2020 Grammys Party

advertisement

So in love! Gwen Stefani I have no problem talking about their relationship at all Blake Sheltonand she recently performed her fun night together.

The 50-year-old increased Instagram this week to share a photo with her longtime friend, 43. “Date night w my boo @blakeshelton Gx”, the entertainer wrote next to a picture in which the happy couple smiles and poses for the cameras. People loved the cute snapshot as they turned to the comments.

“The best couple ever!” Said a fan. “Blake should make a request to Gwen tomorrow,” another person stated boldly. Blake is nominated for the best country solo performance for “God’s Country” at the 2020 Grammys. The famous couple will also take the stage at the award ceremony on Sunday, January 26, to perform “Nobody But You”.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

While the country star has never won a Grammy before, it may be just right to have your lady at your side. The happy couple has been together since 2015. While Blake has no children, he’s there for the three children of the No Doubt singer – sons Kingston, 13; Zuma, 11; and Apollo, 5 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale,

“He is actually a good father,” said the entertainer during her performance on September 23. “He helped me a lot, so I literally get to the point where I mean, ‘You have to come home, I need help. “It is difficult. I have three boys. “Gwen couldn’t help but talk about how happy she is to have found Blake – with whom she worked on The Voice last season.

Broadimage / Shutterstock

“He is a magical person. I am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and watched old interviews between him and the ‘Today’ hosts because I was so fascinated that he was still alive at the time [and I was him didn’t know], she revealed, “Life is full of surprises. I never would have thought in my wildest dreams that a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out on paper, but it works perfectly and we just have so much fun and just feel so blessed that we do so in our lifes. “

We just love this couple!

