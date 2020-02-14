Gwen Stefani thanked her fans for their support after having to cancel a second appearance at their Las Vegas residence. Stefani said she is still looking forward to performing Saturday night as originally planned. The singer “Just a Girl” canceled her shows on Saturday, February 8th and on Wednesday, February 12th due to an illness.

Thank you for all the best in the past week. ❤️ I look forward to returning to #JustAGirlVegas tomorrow evening. 🙏 Gx @ZapposTheater @PHVegas #bestfans #luvuguys

– Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani), February 14, 2020

“Thank you for all the best in the past week,” Stefani wrote on Twitter on Friday. “I look forward to returning to #JustAGirlVegas tomorrow night.”

Stefani included the hashtags “luv u guys” and “fest fans”. It also marked the show’s venue, the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The fans were so relieved to hear that the singer of “Hollaback Girl” is doing much better.

“Yay !! I’m so relieved and happy that you’re feeling better,” tweeted a fan. “Take care and happy Valentine’s Day, Gwen!”

“It’s so wonderful to know you’re feeling better,” tweeted another.

“Yay !!! So happy that you’re feeling better,” commented another.

Stefan’s series of February shows last until February 22nd. In a tweet dated February 7, she insisted that she could easily list the rest of her data before having to cancel the Wednesday show.

“I’m doing everything I can to get well and plan to be back on stage for my shows from February 12th to 22nd,” she assured the fans. “Thanks for all the good wishes. I hope to see you in Vegas again soon.”

Stefani started her “Just a Girl” residence in June 2018 and will perform another series of shows from May 1st to 16th.

Before she had to cancel shows this month, the only other show she missed was a date in July 2019 because of an illness. The hit show contains tracks from Stefani’s career at No Doubt and her solo albums. She plays “Hollaback Girl”, “It’s My Life”, “Wind it Up”, “Don’t Speak”, “The Sweet Escape”, “Rich Girl”, “Just a Girl” and many others.

In the meantime, Stefani is with The Voice trainer Blake Shelton. The two have been an object since 2015. The two recently collaborated on the song “Nobody But You”, but they have no plans to record an entire album together.

“I don’t think so,” Stefani said to E! Last month’s news. “But we actually did a lot of music together considering that we’ve only known each other for a few years. We wrote two songs together, that’s a lot because he never does. He shares his talent with me.”

Photo credit: Getty Images