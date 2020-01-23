Gwen Stefani has opinions on the return of Blake Shelton's Mullet

advertisement

Is it time for Blake Shelton to bring the mullet back? In a clip from his upcoming interview with Gayle King from CBS, singer “Nobody But You” suggests that he is thinking about it.

Maybe he’s just playful – you can never tell – but King made sure that Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani was on the record about his once famous hairstyle. Shelton was wearing a mullet when he first entered the country mainstream in 2001 with “Austin”. He kept it until about 2005, when he became a kind of bob. Then it got shorter and shorter until he was pretty enough to be called the sexiest man in People magazine.

King brings up Shelton’s old hairstyle in an interview ahead of the Grammys, pointing out that some current country boys (namely Morgan Wallen and “God’s Country” co-author Hardy) have mullets.

advertisement

“Maybe it’s time I brought mine back,” he says with a smile. “I’m not a trendsetter … but I don’t mind going into such a trend.”

See pictures by Blake Shelton over the years:

Be careful before you assume that Stefan’s pop-punk education in California means she rejects sea mullets. In a separate clip showing the Gayle King Grammy Special on Thursday evening (January 23) on CBS, she admits that she feels most comfortable and comfortable on Shelton’s Farm in Oklahoma. Girlfriend is practically just another hay grain!

Watch the video above to see how Stefani feels Shelton’s mullet. The couple will be part of the Grammys on Sunday evening (January 26th) when they perform their duet “Nobody But You”. The Grammys begin at 8 p.m. ET. The Gayle King special on Thursday evening begins at 10:00 p.m. (CET).

*Notice: The best place to see the Grammys is on CBS with TOC on your phone!

Watch: Blake Shelton’s Dance Moves Won 2020

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: See their fairytale love story in pictures:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: A Timeline of Their Love

advertisement