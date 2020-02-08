A few days before Gwen Stefani was forced to cancel her appearance in Las Vegas on Saturday, the “Just a Girl” singer was in a much better mood. To get her fans excited for Super Bowl Sunday, she shared a famous clip from the 1953 MGM musical I Love Melvin with Debbie Reynolds as dancing human football. Super Bowl LIV was played on February 2 and ended with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

“Happy # superbowl2020 Gx,” Stefani wrote in the caption next to the clip.

I Love Melvin is an obscure musical from the 1950s that mimics stars Reynolds and Donald O’Connor on Singin ‘In The Rain. Reynolds stars as an actress hoping to become a Hollywood star while playing human football in a poor Broadway musical. The “Melvin” of the title is O’Connor’s character, a photographer from Look magazine who falls in love with her. The most famous part of the film is the “Before the Game” sequence, in which Reynolds is thrown like a soccer ball by dancers in soccer uniforms.

Although Stefani wasn’t involved in the Super Bowl LIV, she has a history with the NFL championship. In 2003, No Doubt was present with Shania Twain and Sting for the Super Bowl XXXVII half-time show. They played “Just A Girl” before joining Sting for “Message in a Bottle”.

Stefani had a tough week after the Super Bowl. She fell ill and had to cancel a performance of her “Just A Girl” residence in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater on Planet Hollywood. Previously, she canceled a show due to illness in July 2019.

“I’m so sorry, but I’m still not feeling well and can’t do my # JustAGirlVegas show on Saturday February 8th at [Zappos Theater] at [Planet Hollywood],” Stefani wrote on Friday. “Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.”

In another tweet, she assured fans that she could perform the remaining February shows.

“I’m doing everything I can to get well and plan to be back on stage for my shows from February 12th to 22nd. Thank you for all the good wishes. I hope to see you in Vegas again soon,” wrote them and added the hashtags “Only human”, “I’m sorry” and “Love you.”

The “Just a Girl” residence started in June 2018. The hit list contains “Hollaback Girl”, “Rich Girl”, “It’s My Life”, “Wind It Up”, “Don’t Speak” and “Just a Girl “and” The Sweet Escape “. After her February dates are set, Stefani has planned more shows from May 1st to 16th.

